England’s fifth defeat of their World Cup title defence continued their abject slide towards elimination.

A change in format tying qualification to World Cup performance means England will need to climb from 10th to eighth, putting pressure on remaining games against Australia, the Netherlands and Pakistan.

England’s path to the Champions Trophy, therefore, surely involves at least two wins including beating the Netherlands by a sufficient margin to swing the net run rate in their favour – Pakistan, as Champions Trophy hosts, will qualify automatically. headtopics.com

Indeed, England are the first team to be bowled out in under 35 overs three times in a single men’s World Cup.Not since Sri Lanka in 1999 have the defending World Cup champions been eliminated in the group stage (John Giles/PA)

Australia finished fifth of nine teams in the 1992 group stage as defending champions and co-hosts, missing out by a point after Pakistan got a fortunate no-result against England having been bowled out for 74. headtopics.com

Australia won that tournament, their first of three in a row before reaching the 2007 quarter-finals. They and India have since reached semi-finals as defending champions.There have been 32 instances of a team losing five or more games in a single men’s World Cup, including England and Bangladesh this year.

Scotland, Canada, the West Indies and Afghanistan have done so twice apiece with one each for India, South Africa, Namibia, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates and now England.

