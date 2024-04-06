England's search for answers without Keira Walsh

Last summer England were looking for a Plan B without Keira Walsh - and even when she is fit, they are still searching for answers While there is ostensibly no shame in a 1-1 draw with Sweden , one of the world’s best sides, the road to defending their title began with a deflating performance and what Lotte Wubben-Moy described as an “overwhelming feeling of disappointment”.

blasted another “unnecessary” goal conceded as the Lionesses failed to defend the throw-in that led to Fridolina Rolfo’s equaliser. But it was the manner in which Peter Gerhardsson’s side neutralised the midfield that is greater cause for concern. While he hinted Sweden will not play so compactly at home, he admitted the game plan was to “take away Keira Walsh” to restrict England’s decision-making. They were overrun in midfield, though the Swedes’ approach was no surprise to Wiegman.“We wanted to pass and they kept it really tigh

England Keira Walsh Lionesses Sweden Midfield Performance

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

England’s flat start to Euro 2025 qualifying was a sign of familiar problemLast summer England were looking for a Plan B without Keira Walsh - and even when she is fit, they are still searching for answers

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

CBB: evicted housemate lifts the lid on the REAL Louis Walsh and it’s SURPRISINGEvicted housemate Lauren Simon has lifted the lid on the real Louis Walsh and it’s surprising. Read more at heatworld.com.

Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »

Louis Walsh's five word response as two CBB housemates are evictedCelebrity Big Brother housemates were left stunned as two of their co-stars were evicted during Friday night's live episode - and Louis Walsh has issued a five word response

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Louis Walsh reveals shocking cancer diagnosis no one knew aboutLouis admitted it took a major toll on his mental health.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

CBB's Louis Walsh opens up on cancer diagnosis that gave him a 'reality check'Louis Walsh spoke candidly about his secret cancer diagnosis and how it gave him a 'reality check' during lockdown as he opened up to housemates during Celebrity Big Brother

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

CBB viewers BLAST 'emotionless, insufferable and annoying' Louis Walsh, 71, for cruelly ordering...During Celebrity Big Brother, Louis Walsh told Nikita Kuzmin to stop crying. The former X Factor judge was being nominated by Nikita, one of the eight nominations the housemate received on Thursday night.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »