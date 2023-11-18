England's Performance Against Malta

Was meant to be at Wemberly this evening but had to bail at the last minute – phew!. Amazing how quickly we have become the Jude Bellingham team. I (just about) get Henderson as a squad player but starting him in matches like this makes no sense. Tomori at left back was worse than Trippier playing there and Gallagher is nowhere near good enough. The whole thing was very flat, and take Bellingham and Rice out of our midfield options it looks very thin indeed.

Trent will never work, fantastic player but forever destined to underwhelm at England level. All that said, I have nothing but love for Southgate . We may never win anything but I can never impress upon my son enough that these are halcyon days for England , those of us that remember Carton Palmer, Geoff Thomas and the like will know what I mean. ‘Can we not knock it’ and ‘he’s going to flip one’ are burnt into our memories. Dark days indee





