England's Hopes of Becoming World's No. 1 Team Dashed

But they were missing their best centre-half, any actual dedicated left-back and their world-class attacking midfielder, and largely rested their world-class striker. There are caveats. England have qualified with ease for Euro 2024 and are unbeaten in 10 games throughout 2023 while conceding just five goals. 'England failed to back up Gareth Southgate’s autumn statement that he wants to be the world’s No. 1 team,’ writes Tom Barclay.
Oh you’re having a laugh, Gareth, with your silly nonsense about targeting the No. 1 spot. Of course what he should have said is that actually, England – who have reached the final, semi-finals and quarter-finals of their last three major tournaments – are absolutely sh*t, and fourth in the world rankings probably flatters them. If only they could be more like the current No. 1 ranked country in the world Argentina, last seen losing 2-0 to Uruguay having managed only three shots on target at home. So for the time being at least, Gareth Southgate’s hopes of toppling Brazil in FIFA’s world rankings must be put on the back burner
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »