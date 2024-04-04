England's 20 Dirtiest Rivers Revealed as Campaigners Call for Blue Flag Status

England's 20 dirtiest rivers were revealed yesterday as campaigners called for a new Blue Flag status to protect them from pollution. Sewage was dumped into the country's rivers and seas for a shocking 4.5 million hours last year – with 559,546 spills in total. This is equivalent to an average of more than 1,500 sewage dumps every day. Four of the top-ten worst rivers in the country for dumping were in Yorkshire, analysis of Environment Agency data by the Liberal Democrats found.
They include the River Calder, which topped the list with nearly 4,200 spills amounting to almost 33,000 hours of sewage dumping. It was followed by the River Avon where Wessex Water dumped 32,500 hours worth of sewage, then the River Severn which experienced more than 30,000 hours of discharging by Severn Trent Wate
