England rugby squad announced for upcoming matches

Number eight Billy Vunipola and prop Kyle Sinckler are among the notable omissions. Centre Henry Slade and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, who both missed out on the Rugby World Cup, are recalled. Exeter Chiefs wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, born and brought up in Cardiff, is among seven uncapped players in the squad. Chandler Cunningham-South, Ethan Roots, Oscar Beard, Fraser Dingwall, Tom Roebuck and Fin Smith are the others who have yet to play for England.

Northampton's Smith effectively fills in for Farrell after being named alongside George Ford and Marcus Smith as the fly-half options. The 21-year-old, who has helped Saints to the top of the Premiership, was in last season's Six Nations squad but failed to make an appearance. Slade was a shock omission from England's World Cup squad while Cowan-Dickie missed the tournament because of injur





BBCNorthampton » / 🏆 32. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phil Salt's century helps England level series with highest T20 totalPhil Salt's second successive century helped England hit their highest T20 international total in a chaotic 75-run win over West Indies to level the series.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Chronic Underfunding Leads to Eight Pharmacy Closures a Week in EnglandPharmacies in England are “really struggling” with “chronic underfunding” leading to eight closures a week, an average of over one a day, LBC can reveal. Working alongside The Company Chemists' Association (CCA) LBC has learned that since 2015 there has been a net loss of 1,055 pharmacies, which has exacerbated in recent months. This financial year has seen a loss of over 300 pharmacies, which is more than the past two financial years combined. Malcolm Harrison, the CEO of the CCA, has told LBC that “there is chronic underfunding of community pharmacies” citing the fact that “the money made available to pharmacies for supplying NHS medicines and services to the public has not changed since 2016, when it was cut by over £200 million”. Coupled with the sector having to deal with both the Covid pandemic and the cost-of-living-crisis, Mr Harrison says “pharmacy businesses are really struggling and unfortunately we are hearing more and more are ‘going to the wall’, either closing or choosing to exit the market”

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Controversial Dog Kennels to Become Rescue Centre for XL Bullies in ScotlandA dog kennels probed over animal welfare concerns has been lined up as a “secret” Scots rescue centre for XL bullies following a crackdown in the rest of Britain. Animal rescuer Kerryanne Shaw has earmarked Happas Canine Centre, near Forfar, as a “safe haven” for the dangerous dogs – with dozens set to be sent north of the Border following the ban on XL bullies in England and Wales. Last night residents near the proposed Bully XL rescue centre reacted with fury to the prospect of danger dogs coming into the area. One said: “The premises are not suitable for XL bullies. It’s a disaster waiting to happen. XL bullies are dangerous and authorities need to stop it. My fear is someone will die.” The Scottish Government is considering a U-turn after rejecting calls for a similar ban to England and Wales

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Plans for Gaelic football pitches, synagogue expansion, medical facility, and petrol station submitted to councilsA number of plans have been submitted to councils recently with Gaelic football pitches, a synagogue expansion, medical facility and a new petrol station all featuring.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

The Impact of Big-Hitting Game Releases in 2023A look at the overwhelming number of big-hitting game releases in 2023 and their impact on the gaming industry.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

The Path is There... SomewhereWalkers across England and Wales face obstruction on footpaths, prompting one rambler to train as a lawyer to challenge councils. Local authorities cite funding constraints as a limitation.

Source: BBCScienceNews - 🏆 87. / 53 Read more »