Ollie Robinson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook among England players in action for their counties. Also delayed starts at Derbyshire and Yorkshire; day three of Durham-Hampshire abandoned because of wet conditions . One over after Chris Tremain launches Jack Carson for six down the ground, McManus faces James Coles on 49...
With just four wickets falling in the first two days of the match, there was little sign of the pattern changing at a blustery Lord’s in the first hour as Mark Stoneman and Max Holden notched up their century partnership. Stoneman gave Kiran Carlson a run-out chance on 66 but he could not find the target from almost square on, and there were very few occasions when the ball beat the bat. Holden's 50 came off 115 balls but Stoneman, looking to smash Carlson through the off-side to reach his century, gave Dan Douthwaite a difficult chance which he hung ont
Durham wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson has eyes on England place
