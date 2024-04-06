England Held to Draw by Sweden in Euro 2025 Qualifier

England 's defence of their European title got off to a disappointing start at Wembley Stadium as they were held to a draw by Sweden in their first Euro 2025 qualifier. Alessia Russo nodded in Lauren James' clever cross in the first half but Sweden equalised through Fridolina Rolfo later on when she crept in behind Barcelona team-mate Lucy Bronze to head in at the back post.

It was an unconvincing performance from Sarina Wiegman's side, who have been drawn in a tough qualifying group with two of the world's top six and know they need to take advantage at home.England's inability to control possession led to several chances, including a huge one for Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius in the second half when she was played in behind the hosts' defence, only to shoot wide from close rang

