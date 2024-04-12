England Fans Turn to Retro Shirts After Disappointment with New Euro 2024 Kit

England fans disappointed with the new Euro 2024 kit are turning to iconic retro shirts to support their team and savvy shoppers are able to get one for less than £15 by stacking deals. The Three Lions won the Group C qualifying group and will be joining the iconic tournament at matches taking place across Germany when Euro 2024 starts in mid-June.
However, when The FA and Nike recently unveiled the new England strip players will be wearing for the competition, they faced considerable backlash from fans on social media. The strip includes what’s been described as a 'playful update' to the St Georges' Cross on the back collar of the shirt, with the red cross replaced with one in navy, light blue and purple which some fans and high-profile figures including TV presenter Jason Manford questioning the change. The FA said the altered colours were a nod to the 'classic colour regime' of the training gear which was worn by England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, but some fans keen to support their team through the group stages have been snapping up a replica of an England shirt from an earlier tournament. The Italia 90 England Third Shirt was worn by Gary Lineker, Gazza, Terry Butcher and the rest of the squad in arguably one of the most exciting World Cup campaigns of modern English football and is one of the most popular retro shirt designs available now, with FourFourTwo recently naming it as one of the best England kits of all tim
England Fans Euro 2024 Kit Retro Shirts Disappointment Support Tournament Backlash St Georges' Cross Navy Light Blue Purple Change FA Nike Social Media Replica Italia 90 Gary Lineker Gazza Terry Butcher World Cup Football
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »