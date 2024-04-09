England Defeats Republic of Ireland in Euro 2025 Qualifying

Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood scored a penalty and missed another in the first half for England . England picked up their first win of Euro 2025 qualifying with a comfortable display against the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. Lauren James gave the Lionesses an early lead when she stroked in a deflected header from Lucy Bronze. The Republic of Ireland sit bottom of the group with two defeats. England are two points behind leaders France.

The top two sides automatically qualify for next summer's tournament in Switzerland, with the other two nations dropping into the play-offs. Captain Leah Williamson returned for the first time in a year and brought composure and intensity playing out from the back, while midfielder Keira Walsh was the standout performer. It was Walsh's pass that found Bronze at the back post and her cutback fell kindly for James, before Jess Park's shot was blocked by the outstretched arm of Ruesha Littlejohn and Greenwood was able to put away the first penalty. Louise Quinn was penalised shortly afterwards for another handball - which the Republic of Ireland players felt was harsh - but Greenwood could only hit the post. Sarina Wiegman's side had done the business in the first half though and, despite two huge chances for defender Caitlin Hayes later on, the Republic of Ireland could not find a response

