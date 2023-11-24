England cricket's transformation under 'Bazball' revolution

'Bazball' means playing cricket more aggressively, without fear of failure. England cricket has its ups and downs — the latest down being a World Cup campaign of more than averagely catastrophic dimensions. But here’s a book about an unmistakable up: the transformation of the Test team from dreary also-rans to tough competitors full of attacking flair and demonstrating palpable joy in all they do.

Which is to say that, in the last days of Joe Root’s captaincy, England won just one out of 17 Tests, scoring at a rate of 2.89 runs an over, and lost series to everyone. Whereas in the early days of Ben Stokes’s rather more proactive leadership, they had won 11 out of 13 Tests, scored at 4.85 an over and delighted a nation. ‘Bazball’ is the generic term for this cricketing revolution, named after Brendon ‘Baz’ McCullum, England’s New Zealand-born and raised coach, appointed in 2021 to make a difference, and he has certainly done that





