England Completes Unbeaten 2023 with Heroic Win and Draw

England completed an unbeaten 2023 to great acclaim with a heroic 2-0 win over Malta and a battling 1-1 draw against North Macedonia, which is always a difficult place to go. After the bang-bang-bang of these early season international breaks there really is suddenly not a lot of time left when Gareth Southgate will be able to bring his players together and make his final decisions.

We also now know that it will be 23-man squads rather than 26 in Germany next year, giving Gareth and by extension us some trickier-than-previously decisions to make about those on the bubble. It also lessens the scope for certain injury-collecting full-backs to be carried in a slimmed-down squad that will (if all goes to plan) have seven games to play in a month next summer. As ever, this list represents our best guess at Gareth Southgate’s current thinking rather than our own personal wishlist. Numbers in brackets are from the last ladder,. And with that being only a month old, this one doesn’t feature that many wholesale change





F365 » / 🏆 5. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Royal Mail's Christmas stamps 2023: How Yorkshire inspired Royal Mail's Christmas 2023 stampsA Yorkshire artist has spoken of his delight after his work was chosen for the Royal Mail’s Christmas stamps.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri wins 2023 New York City Marathon, completes rare Boston doubleObiri outsprinted Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey in the home stretch to win the famously difficult race.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

FIFA world ranking latest: Argentina, Brazil, England & the best international teams in 2023GOAL brings you the latest FIFA world ranking table, featuring the top 30 best international football teams on the planet

Source: goal - 🏆 59. / 63 Read more »

Rugby World Cup 2023 bronze final: Argentina vs England from Stade de France in Paris LIVE!Tune in for all the updates from England's Rugby World Cup 2023 bronze final clash vs Argentina at the Stade de France in Paris.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Rugby World Cup 2023 bronze final: England hold on to beat Argentina in ParisRecap England's Rugby World Cup 2023 bronze final clash vs Argentina at the Stade de France in Paris.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Rugby World Cup 2023 player ratings: Every England star marked out of 10From the forward to build a team around to their ‘enigma’ on the wing, i’s rugby union correspondent Hugh Godwin rates every England star

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »