England bowler Ollie Robinson wants to focus on cricket after personal issues

England bowler Ollie Robinson says he wants to "get personal things sorted" and go back to playing regular cricket. The Sussex right-armer, 30, has struggled with injury, playing only nine matches since December 2022."It's something I never really thought I would need but, given what's happened over the past year and the criticism I have had in the public light, you do need someone to lean on," he said.

He told BBC Radio Sussex: "There's obviously a few personal things going on in the background - which hopefully I can sort out soonish - and concentrate on the cricket, and enjoy playing and enjoy life. I haven't been able to do that, really. When you've got high stresses at home it's hard to stay focused." Robinson, who last featured in England's fourth Test in India in February, is set to play in up to five of Sussex's opening County Championship games - depending on his bowling workloa

