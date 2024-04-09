England Ahead of Germany in Race for Extra Champions League Spot

England remain ahead of Germany in the race for an extra Champions League spot - but only on countback with the two countries locked on the same coefficient points. In the reformatted edition of next season's competition, the two countries with the highest co-efficient will be given an extra group-stage place. Italy sit top with a coefficient of 17.714 with England and Germany level on 16.500, but England stay ahead of Germany on previous-season countback. France are in fourth on 14.

750 while Spain sit fifth on 14.562. Champions League fixtures | ResultsDownload the Sky Sports app | Get Sky Sports on WhatsAppEvery win English clubs can manage in this season's continental tournaments will help - but with Arsenal facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals and West Ham in the Europa League against Bayer Leverkusen, the fact each match also affects Germany's hopes makes every result all the more significant. The change will see 36 teams competing in the competition in a 'Swiss league' style, allowing for an additional place to be allocated to the two countries whose clubs perform best across all UEFA competitions. Why does this week mean so much?Two leagues will get an extra place in the competition based on performances in Europe this season, which are measured by the coefficient ranking

