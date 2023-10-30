Engineering student dies after thugs chase her to snatch phone

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

The incident took place on National Highway 9 near NCR Ghaziabad on Friday after the thugs chased the girl in an attempt to snatch her phone. The deceased woman, Kirti Singh, was a first-year engineering student at a private university near Crossings Republik. On Friday afternoon, The 19-year-old hailed an auto rickshaw from outside college when two men on a motorcycle started to chase the auto. The woman, who did not give up on her phone, eventually fell out of the moving auto after the intense tug of war - seriously injuring her head. A friend of Kirti rushed her to a medical college nearby, where she was referred to Yashodha Hospital in Ghaziabad. She was then transferred to the intensive care unit, where she succumbed to her painful injuries late Sunday evening. Dr Sangeeta Garg, chief medical superintendent of the hospital, said: "She had suffered severe head injuries and a brain haemorrhage. Heartbreaking 911 dispatch call gives clue to Matthew Perry's cause of death Soon after the incident, Kirti's family sought legal action and registered a complaint against the muggers. The police teams later spotted two men on a motorcycle who fired several rounds of bullets on seeing the cops. The other suspect, identified as Jitendra Kumar, managed to flee the scene. A phone was recovered from Kumar as he tried to escape - and was later confirmed to be the one they snatched from Kirt

Israeli Forces Expand Operations in Gaza, Blocking Main HighwayIsraeli forces have expanded their operations in Gaza, blocking the territory's main north-south highway. A video shows an Israeli tank opening fire on a car, resulting in three deaths. The advancing Israeli forces have surrounded Gaza City and are engaged in battles with Palestinian militants in residential areas. Read more ⮕

Listen: Non-league commentariesListen to BBC radio commentary from Saturday's action in the National League, National League North and National League South. Read more ⮕

Scotland's National Centre for Gaelic Language and Culture to Become a UniversityThe Scottish Minister for housing and rural affairs, Mairi Gougeon, has announced plans to grant university status to Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, Scotland's National Centre for Gaelic Language and Culture. This move aims to attract more people to the language and place the centre on the international stage. Read more ⮕

OVO Customers to Save up to £160 on Energy Bills with National Grid's Saving SchemeOVO has joined the National Grid's Demand Flexibility Service, offering customers the opportunity to save up to £160 on their energy bills. By using devices outside of peak times, customers can participate in the service and receive discounts on their bills. OVO's Power Move challenge is also combined with the scheme, creating Power Move Plus. The supplier aims to incentivise long-term changes in energy usage to tackle the climate crisis. Read more ⮕

Saturday Night National Lottery Draw: £10.8 Million Jackpot Up for GrabsThe Saturday night National Lottery draw offers a chance to win a life-changing £10.8 million jackpot. Match all six numbers to win the whole sum, or match five main numbers plus the bonus ball to win £1 million. Tonight's draw also includes a Match 3 Boost Event with a boosted prize of £60 for matching 3 main numbers. Don't worry if you missed tonight's draw, as there will be another Lotto draw on Wednesday, November 1. Read more ⮕

