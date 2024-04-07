Energy Companies to Pay £200,000 in Compensation to Customers with Smart Meters

Energy companies are preparing to pay an additional £200,000 in compensation to customers with smart meters installed prior to January 2023. So far, 1,502 customers have received compensation after being wrongfully moved to prepayment meters . Another 1,000 affected customers will also receive additional compensation. The current compensation totals £342,450. Each customer's compensation is calculated based on their individual circumstances and the inconvenience experienced.

British Gas is not included in this review due to a separate investigation. Ofgem is working with suppliers to ensure eligible consumers are identified and compensated appropriately

