Endgame: Breitling Announces the Avenger B01 Chrono 44 Night Mission

Breitling recently jumped into the top 10 of Swiss watch brands based on turnover, accord-ing to a Morgan Stanley report. It has done so partly because it has started making more watches, and partly because it has started making watches for different customers. There are now Breitling ranges aimed at everyone from classic car enthusiasts and endurance athletes to surfers.But it hasn’t abandoned its roots.

There is also its Avenger range, recognisable by its muscular case, something the brand describes as having a “sophisticated roughness”, which is aimed at adventurers both up in the sky and down on the ground.This winter, Breitling has assembled some new Avengers, in the form of the Avenger B01 Chrono 44, featuring the brand’s newest in-house automatic-chronograph movement, and available with a black, blue, green or sand-coloured dial.

