End of an era as Swindon's M&S to close doors for final time

A Marks and Spencer store located in a landmark shopping centre will soon close its doors for the final time.The town centre store has been a key part of Swindon's high street since it opened in 1911.

"Shopping habits are changing, so we're rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer customers a brilliant shopping experience," Regional Manager Neil Enoch said. He added: "We have discussed with our landlord and, should the proposal go ahead, they plan to include the building in their wider regeneration plans for the Brunel Centre which they have previously shared”.Following the announcement, Mr Enoch said the company hoped to offer staff alternative roles "wherever possible."

