Employees warned of breaking the law by participating in Grand National sweepstake

Experts have warned that employees taking part in a Grand National sweepstake could risk breaking the law. Thousands of racegoers are expected to attend the second day of the Grand National Festival today, with one highlight being the Style Awards where judges will have a tough decision to make with so many fabulous racegoers arriving in their finery. The Grand National returned to Aintree on Thursday, April 11, with the main event taking place at 4pm on Saturday, April 13.
This year, 34 runners will be selected to compete in the four miles and two-and-a-half furlongs steeplechase, jumping a total of 30 fences in the hopes of making history. It’s estimated that over 10 million people will be betting on the Grand National on Saturday, Britain’s most famous horse race. READ MORE: Ladies Day Grand National live - Aintree races, best-dressed pictures, tips, results and winners READ MORE: We spoke to Grand National racegoers who told us why it's so special Traditionally, office Grand National sweepstakes are held every year, where employers invite employees to buy a spot in a raffle to draw an entry which will see them rewarded if they win. But according to horse racing experts at KentuckyDerbybettingsites.net - employees risk breaking the law if they take part in an office Grand National sweepstake while working from home. Grand National sweepstakes are only legal if the entrants buy a physical ticket while they are in the office - it must not be done remotel
Grand National Sweepstake Employees Law Racegoers Aintree Horse Race
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »