Employees warned of breaking the law by participating in Grand National sweepstake

Experts have warned that employees taking part in a Grand National sweepstake could risk breaking the law. Thousands of racegoers are expected to attend the second day of the Grand National Festival today, with one highlight being the Style Awards where judges will have a tough decision to make with so many fabulous racegoers arriving in their finery. The Grand National returned to Aintree on Thursday, April 11, with the main event taking place at 4pm on Saturday, April 13.

This year, 34 runners will be selected to compete in the four miles and two-and-a-half furlongs steeplechase, jumping a total of 30 fences in the hopes of making history. It’s estimated that over 10 million people will be betting on the Grand National on Saturday, Britain’s most famous horse race. READ MORE: Ladies Day Grand National live - Aintree races, best-dressed pictures, tips, results and winners READ MORE: We spoke to Grand National racegoers who told us why it's so special Traditionally, office Grand National sweepstakes are held every year, where employers invite employees to buy a spot in a raffle to draw an entry which will see them rewarded if they win. But according to horse racing experts at KentuckyDerbybettingsites.net - employees risk breaking the law if they take part in an office Grand National sweepstake while working from home. Grand National sweepstakes are only legal if the entrants buy a physical ticket while they are in the office - it must not be done remotel

2024 Grand National: Weather forecast for Aintree RacecourseThe 2024 Grand National will take place next week, with the thousands of spectators attending hoping for dry weather. The festival launches with Grand National Thursday on April 11, before Ladies Day on Friday, April 12 and Grand National Day on Saturday, April 13, when the famous steeplechase will take place. The Jockey Club has confirmed Saturday’s race has been brought forward to an earlier time of 4pm to create the best possible ground conditions for the horses. Many will be watching at home, but the weather will be on the minds of those heading to Aintree Racecourse, who will have to decide whether to wear hats, pack umbrellas or don sunglasses for the Grand National. Here is the current forecast for all three days of the Grand National at Aintree.

