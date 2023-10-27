Emmerdale viewers rumble plot twist in Craig Reed death storyline

Emmerdale fans are convinced they've rumbled a secret twist following the latest instalment, as there was an unexpected storyline development that revealed Craig Reed had been killed.

Yet many fans are convinced that the killer is actually the one family member not pictured - Samson Dingle. Soap bosses revealed that four hours after the events in the pub, Craig was covered in blood, and so were two other people.

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson), Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), Caleb Miligan (William Ash), Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) were all looking incredibly shifty too. headtopics.com

Sam Dingle (James Hooton) is seen as the episode comes to a close actually in the field, meaning it's likely the normally mild-mannered farmer saw red and went after Craig to avenge his wife.But clever viewers have realised that another reason Sam could be in the field looking pained is that he is helping his own son, who is only 17, cover up the murder.

