Emmerdale Star Laura Norton Shares Update on Her Children's Rare Condition

Emmerdale star Laura Norton has shared an update on her two children's rare condition. The actress is well known for her role as Kerry Wyatt on the ITV hit soap. Away from the show, Laura has two children with her former co-star Mark Jordon. The couple welcomed three-year-old Jesse in 2021 and their second child, Ronnie, was born in October 2022. Both of their children were diagnosed with Usher syndrome, a rare genetic disease that affects both hearing and vision.

It usually requires children to wear hearing aids for the rest of their lives and potentially causes sight loss in their teenage years. Laura first found out that there was something wrong with Jesse when she was already pregnant with Ronnie. Speaking to OK!, Laura opened up about her family life since her children's diagnosis. 'It’s still quite raw,' she explained. 'It’s a huge part of our lives.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emmerdale's Laura Norton's showbiz marriage and children's health battleLaura Norton has made a return to Emmerdale as Kerry Wyatt

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Emmerdale actress Laura Norton responds to negative comments about her character's returnITV Emmerdale actress Laura Norton has responded to negative comments about her character Kerry Wyatt’s return to the Yorkshire village. Earlier this week, Kerry made her shock return after leaving the village over a year ago. She landed a new job on a cruise ship after finding out that her late fiancé Al Chapman was having an affair with Chas Dingle. During her return viewers saw Kerry dressed up as Cher when she got dropped off by PC Swirling. Kerry explained that she was falsely accused of stealing by her fiancé.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Emmerdale’s Laura Norton gives update on her children's life-changing conditionEmmerdale star Laura Norton opens up about her children's Usher Syndrome diagnosis, marrying actor Mark Jordon and why her new show Drama Queens was 'like therapy'

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Emmerdale star claps back at complaints as Kerry Wyatt returns to villageLaura Norton has reprised the role of Kerry Wyatt in the ITV soap

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Emmerdale's Kerry star's life – including co-star romance and kids' health woesEmmerdale's Laura Norton is back in the Dales – but while character Kerry Wyatt has been sailing the seas as a Cher impersonator, the actress has been enjoying family life at home

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Tearful Emmerdale star opens up on her children's health battleEmmerdale's Laura Norton has two children with Heartbeat legend Mark Jordon - both children have rare genetic conditions

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »