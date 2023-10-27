Emmerdale star 'doesn't miss' show in 'honest' admission

The soap actor is renowned for his role as Dan Spencer in the fictional Yorkshire village. The 53-year-old played Dan for 12 years before he bowed out in a bombshell story when his character was jailed for eight years.

He added: "It doesn't matter what job you do, after a certain amount of time you just need a change of scene for a bit." However, Liam said he feels lucky to have been part of the show for so long and admitted he does miss his former co-stars, who he branded as family.

He joked: "Bhasker it's 2 in the morning, what are you doing? It's a bit wrong that isn't it?" Liam spoke to the ECHO as he prepares to star as the villainous Abanazar in a pantomime version of Aladdin, which is being performed at St Helens Theatre Royal from December 2 - January 14. headtopics.com

"Obviously it's going to be really hard work, but after doing soap and TV, which was a totally different beast, it's a whole different type of performance. On stage, especially with characters like this, it's got to be big and bold. It's going to be fun to be ridiculous for a bit."

"Not only did I get a panto, but I got a panto 10 minutes from home so I dropped a bit lucky." Liam heaped praise on our region and said he particularly enjoys visiting the Docks with his wife Joanna Hudson, who is also an actor. headtopics.com

Liam is enjoying his life after leaving Emmerdale and lifted the lid on other exciting projects he is working on. He said: "I'm starting a radio show on a new commercial station, Happy Radio.

