Emmerdale spoilers: Sophie tears Oscar from Ryan and Gail with lie

Sophie fears losing Oscar (Picture: ITV) Sophie (Martha Cope), the adoptive mother of Ryan Stocks (James Moore) and Gail Loman’s (Rachael Gill-Davis) son, lied to unwell Oscar in Friday’s (October 27) episode of Emmerdale. After the young lad entered their lives again, Gail and Ryan learnt that Oscar is poorly and in hospital. Sophie revealed that he needs a stem-cell transplant as part of his treatment and after some time to process the news, Gail and Ryan both agreed to get tested.

We’ll keep you updated throughout the day, so you never miss what’s new on your favourite soaps! You can have your say by taking part in polls and reacting to messages. To join our Metro community, just follow these two easy steps. Simply click on this link, select ‘Join Chat’ and you’re in! Later, when Gail returned home, she met up with Ryan in the cafe and revealed some upsetting news.

