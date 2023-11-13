Emmerdale's Chris Bisson shares update on his DIY house project

Chris Bisson has been a big part of Emmerdale since he first joined the soap in 2009, playing the role of Jai Sharma. While his onscreen life in the famous village is full of drama, thankfully away from the camera things are much more easygoing for Chris. In reality, he lives a relatively quieter life with his wife and two children. With that, let's take a further look into Chris Bisson's DIY project that he is doing off-screen – building his own house, a project he started last November...

Latest update Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Chris shared an update about where the house build was at. He revealed that work on the roof has started and the ridge steel has also been put in. He captioned his post: "Finally, it's starting to look like a proper house. The ridge steel went in smoothly, and then the joiners started on the roof. It was exciting to see. "I could stare at the roof timbers for ages. The rafters are a work of art, and it's a shame they are ultimately hidde

