Emmerdale's Ash Palmisciano's character faces discrimination in upcoming storyline

Ash Palmisciano made history by playing the first transgender character on Emmerdale. He first appeared on screen as Matty Barton in 2018 and has since been involved in several challenging storylines. Ash’s character Matty and Amy Wyatt’s relationship in Emmerdale has had its ups and downs since they’ve been together, but they’re currently feeling settled and happy and are excitedly planning their upcoming wedding.

But when villager Claudette Anderson discovered that Matty is trans, she decided that it was against her Christian beliefs and, as a result, said that it wouldn’t be right for the couple to get married in the village hall as it was church property. In the aftermath of Claudette’s hurtful comments, the disappointed couple decided they had no choice but to scale down their plans

