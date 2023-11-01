Emmerdale legend set for huge TV comeback 4 years after being sacked from soap

Emmerdale legend Mark Jordan, who played Daz Spencer on the soap from 2014 to 2019, is making a big TV comeback.
Mark has been focusing on his stage career since leaving Emmerdale, but now he's returning to TV with a role in the new ITV thriller The Long Shadow. Mark, known for his roles in Emmerdale and Heartbeat, was accused of assaulting an elderly man during his engagement party to Laura Norton, his wife and former Emmerdale co-star, in July 2018.
Apart from Emmerdale, Mark is also famous for playing PC Phil Bellamy in ITV's Heartbeat. He starred in over 320 episodes of the popular series from 1992 to 2007.Katherine Kelly, who also stars in the ITV series, recently defended the show after it was criticised for exploiting the suffering of Peter Sutcliffe's victims and their families. headtopics.com
He demanded that The Long Shadow be the last programme ever made about his notorious serial killer brother, arguing that revisiting his crimes affects many people.Katherine, who plays Emily Jackson in the true crime drama, shared with Bella Magazine: "I hope that viewers feel that it's been made with sensitivity and integrity. Peter Sutcliffe was caught just after my first birthday, so it's not in my living memory, but it is of my parents and the generations before them.