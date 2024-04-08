Emmerdale Legend Frazer Hines to Return to Doctors Before Show's End

Emmerdale legend Frazer Hines will make a final appearance on the BBC One soap Doctors before its untimely end. Frazer, best known for his role as Joe Sugden in Emmerdale , will reprise his character Sonny Troughton in an episode airing on April 18.

This comes after the cancellation of Doctors, with the final episode set to air in December.

Frazer Hines Emmerdale Doctors Soap Final Appearance Cancellation Sonny Troughton

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MetroUK / 🏆 13. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emmerdale Legend Frazer Hines to Return to Doctors Before Show's EndFrazer Hines, known for his role in Emmerdale, will make a final appearance on Doctors before the show's cancellation. He will reprise his character Sonny Troughton in an episode airing on April 18.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

South Korean Senior Doctors to Resign in Support of Ongoing Strike by Junior DoctorsMedical professors queue to submit their resignations during a meeting at Korea University in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 25, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Boxing in 2024: Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke, Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and much moreA series of major events is coming up live on Sky Sports

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Frazer Clarke out to ‘prove people wrong’ against Fabio Wardley on Easter SundayThe two will fight for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles at 02 Arena in London.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Frazer Clarke out to ‘prove people wrong’ against Fabio Wardley on Easter SundayThe two will fight for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles at 02 Arena in London.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke: Defeat to Wardley would devastate Clarke, says Johnny NelsonJohnny Nelson explains why he believes that losing would hurt Frazer Clarke more than Fabio Wardley

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »