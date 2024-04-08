Emmerdale Legend Frazer Hines to Return to Doctors Before Show's End

Emmerdale legend Frazer Hines will make a final appearance on the BBC One soap Doctors before its untimely end. Frazer, best known for his role as Joe Sugden in Emmerdale , will reprise his character Sonny Troughton in an episode airing on April 18.
This comes after the cancellation of Doctors, with the final episode set to air in December.
Frazer Hines Emmerdale Doctors Soap Final Appearance Cancellation Sonny Troughton
