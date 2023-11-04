Emmerdale Fans Shocked as New Evidence Emerges in Craig Reed's Death

Emmerdale fans were shocked by the events of Friday night's episode. Flashback scenes revealed what happened to Craig Reed before his death. Craig was found dead in a field after being held hostage by Cain and Sam Dingle. It was revealed that Sam had hit Craig, but he was not the one who killed him. Sam became worried when the police found incriminating DNA evidence. Despite Cain providing an alibi, the officers returned and informed Sam of the discovery

. Sam panicked and confessed to having a fight with Craig before his arrest. Viewers at home were left screaming at their screens

