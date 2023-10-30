Emmerdale Bradley Johnson engaged as he proposes to girlfriend on romantic trip

Emmerdale actor Bradley Johnson has shared some exciting news away from the ITV hot soap. The star got engaged to girlfriend of one year as he popped the big question on their romantic holiday.

Bradley, who is well known for his role as Vinny Dingle on Emmerdale took to Instagram and shared a sweet snap with his fiancé in front of the Colosseum, in Rome, Italy. Bride-to-be Sammie Johnstone posed with her new sparkling ring and he captioned the post: "When in Rome……" alongside a ring emoji as his co-stars rushed to congratulate him. Instagram The comment section was flooded with sweet messages from fans and celebrity co-stars. Kevin Mathurin, who plays Charles Anderson on the soap said: "Yes mate!! Congratulations to you both."

Whilst Emmerdale legend Mark Charnock - who plays Marlon Dingle commented: "Oh my god!!! Thrilled for you both. Xx," alongside a heart emoji and a ring emoji. Danny Miller, who recently returned to the soap as Aaron Dingle, said: "Knew you’d smash it my brother!!! Congratulations Brad and Sammy! Sending all the love mate. Lydia Dingle actress Karen Blick added: "Ahh fabulous news congratulations guys.” headtopics.com

. Last year Bradley posted a sweet tribute to Sammie to mark their one-year anniversary. He wrote: "1 year with my soulmate!! How time flies. We have done so much together! Here is to many more!! Love you @sammiejojo92."

