Emmerdale actress responds to backlash against her character

ITV Emmerdale actress Beth Cordingly, who plays the character Ruby Fox-Miligan , has responded to the backlash against her "pretty awful" character. The star, who joined the soap late last year, admitted that even her own family aren't fans of Ruby, the not-so-estranged wife of Caleb Miligan (played by Will Ash). Ruby immediately caused a stir with her husband and the Dingle family.
Ruby's antics have sparked mixed reactions from viewers an in a recent chat with Inside Soap, Beth revealed: " think she's pretty awful. After the dinner party scene where Ruby got drunk and was horrible to everybody, my dad was very concerned I'd get trolled. I don't really look at social media... Everyone is entitled to their opinion." Despite the criticism Ruby has received from frustrated viewers online, Beth defended her on-screen alter ego's positive traits, saying: "I think she'd be fiercely loyal and fight for you, and would be a laugh to hang out with, but I'd avoid mixing her with other groups of people in your life. "You'd probably see the way she behaves in a very different light and it would make you cringe, I don't think she's evil, just incredibly impulsive.", reports the Mirror. Emmerdale's Beth opened up about her character's struggles, revealing a potential addiction issue: "I also think she's a functioning alcoholic, and whenever she has a white wine on the go in The Woolpack she often goes off the rails on peopl
ITV Emmerdale Actress Backlash Character Ruby Fox-Miligan Soap Family Husband Dingle Family Viewers Inside Soap Criticism Positive Traits Loyal Impulsive Addiction Issue Functioning Alcoholic White Wine The Woolpack
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Emmerdale’s Ruby ‘set to get’ comeuppance - but not at the Dingles' handsRuby and Caleb are walking down the main street. Caleb takes a call. Kim approaches Ruby and tells her they need to enact the plan to bring down Caleb, Kim wants him on his knees.
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »