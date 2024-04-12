Emmanuel Petit urges Leny Yoro to reject Premier League move

Emmanuel Petit has urged Leny Yoro to snub a transfer to the Premier League and stay at Lille . The 18-year-old defender has been heavily linked with moves to Manchester United and Chelsea recently as he continues to impress in the French top flight. Yoro, who sees his contract at Stade Pierre-Mauroy expire in 2025, has enjoyed a meteoric rise to superstardom this season. The France Under-21 international has featured 27 times in Ligue 1, helping Paulo Fonseca's side keep 14 clean sheets.
Not only has Yoro played a key role for Lille domestically but he's also helped Les Dogues progress to the Europa Conference League quarterfinals. On Thursday evening, Ollie Watkins netted twice against the teenager's side as Aston Villa clinched a 2-1 win in the first leg. READ MORE: Roy Keane doubles down on brutal Erling Haaland verdict with fresh Pep Guardiola theory READ MORE: Manchester United reveal who is in charge of summer transfer recruitment The centre-half has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. The Old Trafford outfit are looking to sign at least one more centre-half with doubts over the futures of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans. While Yoro has caught the eye this season, reportedly courting the interest of numerous top European clubs, Petit has urged him to stay at Lille for the time bein
