Emma Willis Opens Up About Filming The Voice UK

Emma Willis has opened up about the challenges of filming The Voice UK for nearly 10 years. She admits that the long days of shooting often leave her with an aching back. Despite this, she still loves hosting the talent show and enjoys watching talented people succeed. In the upcoming series, Emma takes on a slightly extended role and gets to sit in the big red chair usually reserved for the coaches. She jokes about going rogue and becoming a permanent coach.

