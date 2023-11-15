Emma Hayes to become head coach of US women's team

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes will become head coach of the United States women's team at the end of the season. Hayes will finish the 2023/24 Women's Super League campaign with the Blues before she joins her new team two months before the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Interim head coach Twila Kilgore will continue in her role and then join Hayes' staff as an assistant coach. 'This is a huge honour to be given the opportunity to coach the most incredible team in world football history,' Hayes said.

'I've dreamed about coaching the USA for a long time so to get this opportunity is a dream come true. I know there is work to do to achieve our goals of winning consistently at the highest levels. To get there, it will require dedication, devotion and collaboration from the players, staff and everyone at the US Soccer Federation.'

