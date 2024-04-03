Emma Hayes discusses pelvic floor health and women's sports

On this week’s Real Talk episode, Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes, alongside elite athletes from the worlds of netball and gymnastics, discuss pelvic floor health and its impact on sportswomen. Hayes raises the importance of having more education and awareness around the subject, especially from a younger age, and shares how Chelsea have begun educating players by enlisting a pelvic health specialist - the first Women's Super League club to do so.
Indeed, Chelsea are leading the way in this space. The issues affecting female players, Hayes highlights, are entirely separate from those that regularly impinge upon male athletes. The Blues boss, one of four female head coaches in the WSL, wants attention on women's health issues to become the norm, in sport and wider society. 'I always remember school sex education being about how to put a condom on. No one told me anything about periods, menstruation in general,' Hayes tells Sky Sport
