Emirates flight diverts to London due to Storm Kathleen

An Emirates flight from Dubai to Glasgow has been forced to divert after aborting landing TWICE due to Storm Kathleen . The Airbus A380 - flight number EK27 - failed to land at Glasgow International on Saturday due to gale force winds. The passenger aircraft was forced to head south to Gatwick , London . It's one of multiple flights that have been affected by Storm Kathleen in the UK on Saturday, April 6, due to high winds .

Locals reported seeing the jumbo plane attempting to land twice before abandoning. Glasgow Airport confirmed tp the Record that the flight had been diverted. It took off at 8.32am local time from Dubai and was scheduled to land in Glasgow at 12.45pm. Passengers will be provided overnight accommodation in London before making the journey to Glasgow tomorrow. An Emirates spokesman said: “Emirates can confirm flight EK027 from Dubai to Glasgow on 6 April diverted to London Gatwick due to adverse weather condition

Emirates Flight Divert Landing Storm Kathleen Glasgow Gatwick London High Winds

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emirates flight aborts Glasgow Airport landing twice due to Storm KathleenLocals reported seeing the jumbo Emirates plane from Dubai attempting to land twice before abandoning.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Storm Kathleen forces Glasgow flight to divert to London after two failed landingsThe Emirates Airbus A380 had been due to land at Glasgow Airport at around 12.45pm today (April 6) after leaving the United Arab Emirates at around 8.30am local time.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Storm Kathleen: When and where will the UK's eleventh named storm of the season hit?Kathleen is the eleventh-named weather system to hit the UK already this current storm season.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Britain to be hit by Storm Kathleen just one day after Storm OliviaBritain will be hit by Storm Kathleen this Saturday which will bring dangerous 70mph gusts, just one day after the remnants of Storm Olivia sweep over the country.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Britain to be hit by Storm Kathleen just one day after Storm OliviaBritain will be hit by Storm Kathleen this Saturday which will bring dangerous 70mph gusts, just one day after the remnants of Storm Olivia sweep over the country.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Rain and wind weather warnings as Storm Kathleen officially namedStorm Kathleen will be the 11th named storm of the 2023/24 season.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »