Emily Sutton: An Artist Inspired by Nature

Emily Sutton is an artist, illustrator, and print maker . She has illustrated over twenty picture books for children both in the UK and internationally, collaborating with authors including Nicola Davies; Katherine Rundell, Michael Bond and most recently Anne Twist. Her work is inspired by mid-century book illustrations, collecting old toys and a love for the natural world. This year, she designed the joyful artwork for Castle Howard’s Christmas in Neverland.

Her latest project is illustrating Shakespeare ’s First Folio ; A Children’s Edition which will be published by Walker Books and The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust in 2024. Emily lives and works in York with her dog Mouse.The Outside In, on Holgate Road in York . It’s a gorgeous little houseplant and terrarium shop run by my friends Alice and Carlos, and the entire atmosphere is guaranteed to cheer me up on even the gloomiest day. Alice radiates sunniness and enthusiasm, and her passion for plants is catchin





