Emily Andre sparks major fan reaction with new update following pregnancy announcement

share a major career announcement on Thursday when she revealed she has a brand new children's book coming out.

The doctor took to her Instagram account with a photo of the front cover of her new book which she explained is for children aged nine and upwards and focuses on supporting them with their mental health and every day worries.

Captioning the photo she penned: "EXCITING NEWS! I’m over the moon to reveal my latest book, Healthy Mind, Happy You. "Mental health is so important for children and adults alike. With this book for 9+ readers, I want to support children in dealing with everyday worries and reaching out when things are hard.It’s been such a privilege to write, and I hope it helps children to feel more confident talking about their mental health. headtopics.com

"Healthy Mind, Happy You is out in January and available to pre-order now from all good bookshops and from the link in my bio!"Friends and fans quickly flooded the comments with messages for the mother-to-be. "My Daughter loves your book for girls and I'm sure she will enjoy reading this book in January x," one fan penned.

A second added: "Wow that’s amazing! It’s definitely so so important, I can’t wait to read it with my son." A third replied writing: "Fantastic!!! Can’t wait to read this," alongside a red love heart emoji.The fabulous career update follows the exciting news Emily and her husband, Peter Andre, are expecting their third child together. The happy couple"We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024 The kids are so excited. headtopics.com

Read more:

hellomag »

Emily Andre marks career milestone after announcing pregnancy with third childDr Emily MacDonagh, who is married to singer Peter Andre, told fans she has made another very exciting venture in her career while pregnant with her third child Read more ⮕

Princess Andre, 16, and boyfriend celebrate seven months together in sweet postKatie Price and Peter Andre's daughter, Princess Andre, took to Instagram to mark her seven month anniversary with her boyfriend, with a sweet picture of the pair Read more ⮕

Princess Eugenie says she's 'best of friends' with sister Princess BeatricePrincess Eugenie, 33, addressed the sibling relationship while speaking on the White Wine Question Time podcast, hosted by Kate Thornton. Read more ⮕

Princess Eugenie says she's 'best of friends' with sister Princess BeatricePrincess Eugenie, 33, addressed the sibling relationship while speaking on the White Wine Question Time podcast, hosted by Kate Thornton. Read more ⮕

Glastonbury 2024: Emily Eavis fuels Madonna rumours with massive hintThis would be absolutely incredible! Read more ⮕

Chesterfield: Terminally-ill teenager left homeless by floodingEmily Eden's family are trying to find emergency accommodation with room for a hospital bed. Read more ⮕