Emiliano Martinez helps Aston Villa dent Arsenal's title hopes

Emiliano Martinez helped Aston Villa beat his former club Arsenal Emiliano Martinez insists he will ‘always love’ Arsenal after Aston Villa dented his former club’s Premier League title hopes . Martinez impressed in Villa’s win over Arsenal on Sunday, producing a superb save to keep out Leandro Trossard before watching his side score two late goals up the other end.

‘This is the first step, we’ve got five finals left. But we need to enjoy this one then go again on Thursday and try to make the semi-finals.’ While Arsenal are going for their first Premier League title since 2004, Villa have aspirations of their own during the run-in as they look to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

