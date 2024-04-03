Emile Smith Rowe shines in Arsenal's win over Luton Town

Emile Smith Rowe marked his much-anticipated return to the Arsenal starting XI with a Player of the Match performance in their 2-0 win over Luton Town. Leandro Trossard also came in alongside Oleksandr Zinchenko, who took the place of Jakob Kiwior. But it was the return of Emile Smith Rowe that made the biggest difference. At the start of the season, the 23-year-old midfielder played a crucial role in both goals as Martin Odegaard and an OG from Daiki Hashioka sealed all three points.

Smith Rowe would go on to receive a well-deserved standing ovation from those inside the Emirates as he was substituted off for Jorginho with five minutes of normal time remaining. "It was amazing," he said. "I've been here since the age of nine. To have that as I'm coming off.... I didn't think I played great in the second-half but it's really good to have that support from the fans.

