Emergency services search for woman in Greater Manchester

Emergency services and rescue teams are currently searching a stretch of water in Greater Manchester after receiving reports of a concern for the welfare of a woman. The incident is ongoing and emergency services remain in attendance whilst enquiries are carried out. The National Police Air Service and technical support are also at the scene. In a statement, a GMP spokesperson said: ' Greater Manchester Police are responding to a concern for welfare of a female in the Roch River in Bury.

GMP, North West Ambulance Service, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, National Police Air Service and technical support are all on the scene trying to locate the woman. Enquiries are ongoing.' A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: 'At around 5.15pm on Saturday 18 November, fire crews were called to assist with the rescue of a person from water near Newby Close, Bury. Fire engines from Bolton North and Farnworth, the technical rescue units from Ashton and Leigh, and the specialist water incident unit from Heywood are currently in attendance.





