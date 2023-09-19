Emergency Services Search for Four Teenage Boys Missing in Snowdonia

Emergency services are searching for four teenage boys who went missing after a camping trip in Snowdonia, North Wales. The four boys - Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson, and Hugo Morris - are understood to have been on a camping trip in Gwynedd and were in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas. All four are believed to be from Shrewsbury in Shropshire.

Search and rescue teams are covering a wide search area around Penrhyndeudraeth as well as the Nantmor and Beddgelert areas,Police issue urgent appeal as four teenage boys go missing 'on camping trip'Chris Lloyd, chairman of the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team, told the BBC they were called out by North Wales Police yesterday afternoon. The group are believed to have been travelling in a silver Ford Fiesta with the registration HY14 GVO. Mr Lloyd said: "Our first job was to look for any indication they were on the mountain. We deployed two or three teams to drive around all the carparks. We cannot find the car. We are still actively looking for it and are continuing to searc





