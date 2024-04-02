Emergency Services Rescue Man from River Irwell

Emergency services descended on the River Irwell on Monday evening (April 1) following reports of a man in the water. Fire crews, police and paramedics, along with technical response units, attended the incident off New Quay Street, beside the Marriott Hotel, at around 8pm. Pictures from the scene showed a number of emergency services vehicles in attendance, with crews seen climbing down the river embankment amid the water rescue.

READ MORE Woman rushed to hospital after 'serious collision' involving two cars and a van closes M60 for hours The New Quay Street bridge, that goes over the river, was blocked off by police for around an hour as onlookers watched on. A man was later rescued using specialist equipment and treated by paramedics at the scene. It is understood he did not sustain serious injurie

