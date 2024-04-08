Emergency Services Present at Incident in Stockport

A residential street in Stockport is taped off this afternoon with a large emergency services presence at the scene. Police , paramedics and fire crews are in attendance on Woodhall Crescent, beside Reddish Vale Country Park. Residents have reportedly been told to stay indoors by emergency services . Pictures taken from the scene this afternoon show a number of emergency services vehicles in attendance with officers standing at the cordon.

It is understood bomb disposal units have also been called to the scene of the incident and are currently on their way. Salford murder probe LIVE as scene remains in place at nature reserve and police continue to quiz suspect after human remains found. Further details about the nature of the incident have not yet been confirmed. Greater Manchester Police and the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for information

Stockport Emergency Services Police Paramedics Fire Crews Incident Bomb Disposal Units Salford Murder Probe Nature Reserve Suspect Human Remains Greater Manchester Police Greater Manchester Fire And Rescue Service

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Investigation underway as man seriously hurt in crash between motorbike and carEmergency services raced to the scene of the smash in Stockport yesterday

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Photos show huge fire as emergency services tackle major blaze in derelict barFire services have shut off White Moss Road in Blackley

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Glasgow train services disrupted due to emergency incidentGlasgow train services were disrupted last night amid an emergency incident.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Crane topples into house as emergency services rush to scene and road closedThe crane appears to have fallen directly into an upstairs bedroom at the property

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Emergency services respond as passenger jets collide on Heathrow runwayA tug was pushing back a Virgin Atlantic plane when its wing collided with the tail of a nearby British Airways aircraft, witnesses at the huge hub said

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Details of NI emergency healthcare services operating over EasterWith significant pressures on services, the Department of Health says it’s important to choose the service most appropriate to your symptoms

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »