Emergency Services Present at Incident in Stockport

A residential street in Stockport is taped off this afternoon with a large emergency services presence at the scene. Police , paramedics and fire crews are in attendance on Woodhall Crescent, beside Reddish Vale Country Park. Residents have reportedly been told to stay indoors by emergency services . Pictures taken from the scene this afternoon show a number of emergency services vehicles in attendance with officers standing at the cordon.
It is understood bomb disposal units have also been called to the scene of the incident and are currently on their way. Salford murder probe LIVE as scene remains in place at nature reserve and police continue to quiz suspect after human remains found. Further details about the nature of the incident have not yet been confirmed. Greater Manchester Police and the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for information
Stockport Emergency Services Police Paramedics Fire Crews Incident Bomb Disposal Units Salford Murder Probe Nature Reserve Suspect Human Remains Greater Manchester Police Greater Manchester Fire And Rescue Service
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Glasgow train services disrupted due to emergency incidentGlasgow train services were disrupted last night amid an emergency incident.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »