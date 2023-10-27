Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

The EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson called an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the potential issues should there be a diesel supply outage, like strikes and long truck queues waiting for diesel. 'Oil is important. Not enough diesel could lead to strikes,' one European Union official told Reuters.

OPEC's supply cuts, however, are still a concern for the EU, mainly because one of the EU's top crude oil suppliers is OPEC's largest producer, Saudi Arabia. 'The Middle East route is still of significant importance for Europe...20 million bp goes through Hormuz. It is a real choke point,' the official pointed out.

