Emergency landing for TUI plane from Manchester

A flight from Manchester made an emergency landing this afternoon. A TUI plane, reported to be a Boeing 737-800, declared an emergency after leaving Manchester Airport 3.33pm this afternoon (Tuesday, April 2). It issued a Squawk 7700 emergency code which indicates a 'serious issue onboard the aircraft.' It made an unplanned landing at Exter Airport at 4:17pm, Devon Live report. The plane landed safely.
TUI has confirmed it was a 'repositioning flight' where airlines move planes in their fleet from one airport to another without goods or passengers. The firm said the landing was sparked by a 'technical issue' with the plane. A TUI spokesperson said: "A repositioning flight from Manchester to Exeter landed safely this afternoon after the Pilot highlighted a technical issue with the aircraft. We can confirm that there were no passengers on board.
