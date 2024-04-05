Emergency Earthquake Alert Interrupts Live Broadcast of The View

The View 's Joy Behar and her cohosts were left stunned when an emergency earthquake alert sent out to New York City residents on Friday interrupted the live broadcast of the ABC morning show. As Joy, 81, opened the latest episode, she joked: 'It looks like we're alive! We're alive and live from New York, where we just had a 4.8 earthquake,' referring to the incident which occurred at 10:23 a.m. and was felt in NYC as well as in New Jersey, Virginia and Philadelphia.

'Did you all feel it?' she asked the live studio audience as some replied 'yes' and some replied 'no,' which led her cohost, Alyssa Farah Griffin, to joke: 'It's like half and half!' As Sara Haines went to make a comment, the panel's cell phones started beeping really loudly as the New York City alert came through warning people to 'remain indoors' and only 'call 911 if injure

The View Joy Behar Cohosts Emergency Earthquake Alert New York City Live Broadcast ABC Morning Show

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan emergency crews begin clean-up after 7.4-magnitude earthquakeRescue workers began searching through and clearing rubble on Wednesday after a 7.4 magnitude quake erupted in the county of Hualien at about 8am and triggered massive landslides.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Taiwan emergency crews begin clean-up after 7.4-magnitude earthquakeRescue workers began searching through and clearing rubble on Wednesday after a 7.4 magnitude quake erupted in the county of Hualien at about 8am and triggered massive landslides.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Steph Curry gives honest view of Draymond Green after footage caught him visibly distraught and kicking...Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry distraught reaction to Draymond Green's early ejection

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Google Street View reveals how built environment correlates with risk of cardiovascular diseaseResearchers have used Google Street View to study hundreds of elements of the built environment, including buildings, green spaces, pavements and roads, and how these elements relate to each other and influence coronary artery disease in people living in these neighborhoods.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Google Street View predicts heart disease risk based on neighborhood featuresResearchers have used Google Street View to study hundreds of elements of the built environment, including buildings, green spaces, pavements and roads, and how these elements relate to each other and influence coronary artery disease in people living in these neighborhoods.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Three view homes to open their doors in LeedsTake a peek into Redrow’s new ‘view homes’ at popular Leeds development.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »