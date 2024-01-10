Emergency Declared in Hampton Beach Due to High Seas and Flooding

An emergency was declared in the area of Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, because of extremely high seas and flooding, local police said on social media, where images showed entire streets flooded. Residents were urged to temporarily leave the area for 'higher ground.' An evacuation shelter was opened at the Hampton Academy gymnasium, police said. An emergency was declared in the area of Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, because of extremely high seas and flooding, local police said on social media.

NBC10 Boston meteorologist Matt Noyes reported that Hampton went well above the tidal forecast, as we approach high tide and is recording a level of 13.67 feet. Hampton NH has gone well above the tidal height forecast as we approach high tide and is recording a level of 13.67 feet - major flooding that floods the Backbay roads in Hampton with over three feet of water, ongoing now. Surrounding communities also flooding. In Massachusetts, Interstate 93 north at Exit 13B in Boston was closed on Morrisey Boulevard due to flooding, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said





