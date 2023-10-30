Rishi Sunak is to chair an emergency Cobra meeting amid fears that the conflict between Hamas and Israel could have increased the domestic terror threat in Britain.

Education minister Robert Halfon stressed before the meeting that the Government has to ensure British citizens are “safe and secure from the threat of terrorism”.He declined to say whether the terror threat level might be raised. It currently stands at “substantial” in England, Wales and Scotland, meaning an attack is likely.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley warned on Sunday that terrorism is being “accelerated” by events in the Middle East, as he raised concerns about “state threats from Iran”. He said the United Arab Emirates has had a “thoughtful and authoritative” voice on aid, as he meets Emirati foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.Mr Cleverly warned supplies are “predominantly stuck” in Egypt as allies push for a “humanitarian pause” to allow aid to reach the Gaza Strip, which is home to more than two million people. headtopics.com

In the UK, Mr Halfon told LBC it is a “fearful time” for British Jews as tensions have risen since Hamas’s wave of bloodshed launched on Israel on October 7.Asked on Times Radio whether the terror threat level could be raised in the UK, Mr Halfon said: “I’m not at that Cobra meeting. I’m sure it will be announced later on.

Around 200 UK nationals in Gaza have contacted the Foreign Office as hopes are pinned on getting the Rafah crossing with Egypt opened to allow their release. Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf said his in-laws have run out of drinking water after getting trapped in Gaza while visiting family.The UK Government is only calling for a pause in the fighting rather than the ceasefire the United Nations and others are pushing for. headtopics.com

Emergency Cobra Meeting Held Amid Fears of Increased Terror Threat Rishi Sunak chairs an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the potential increase in the domestic terror threat in Britain due to the conflict between Hamas and Israel . The government aims to ensure the safety and security of British citizens. Read more ⮕

Emergency Cobra Meeting Called Over Accelerated Terror Threat in UK Rishi Sunak will hold an emergency Cobra meeting today to address concerns over an "accelerated" terror threat in the UK. Chief Sir Mark Rowley acknowledges the challenging time faced by the police force, with an increase in hate crimes and civil unrest. The meeting aims to provide more information on the seriousness of the threats and ensure the safety of British citizens. Read more ⮕

Sunak to chair Cobra meeting on domestic threat linked to Hamas and Israel war Police and national security officials will attend the meeting in Downing Street , sources said. Read more ⮕

Sunak to chair Cobra meeting on domestic threat linked to Hamas and Israel war Police and national security officials will attend the meeting in Downing Street , sources said. Read more ⮕

Rishi Sunak to chair Cobra meeting on terror threat in UKThe terror threat level currently stands at “substantial” in England, Wales and Scotland, meaning an attack is likely Read more ⮕

PM chairs Cobra meeting amid fears of rising UK terror risk linked to Israel-Gaza crisisIt comes after Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley warned of terrorism being “accelerated” by fighting in the Middle East . Read more ⮕