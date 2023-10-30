Emergency Cobra Meeting Convened Amid Fears of Increased Terror Threat

Rishi Sunak has convened an emergency Cobra meeting amid fears that the conflict between Hamas and Israel could have increased the domestic terror threat in Britain.

He played down suggestions that the terror threat level – which stands at “substantial” in England, Wales and Scotland – could be increased at the meeting. He said the United Arab Emirates has had a “thoughtful and authoritative” voice on aid, as he meets Emirati foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it is is “deeply offensive chant to many”, urging people to be “responsible for their use of language”. The terror threat level has been substantial since February last year when it was lowered from “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.Asked on Times Radio whether it could be raised in Britain, Mr Halfon said: “I’m not at that Cobra meeting. I’m sure it will be announced later on. headtopics.com

“We have expert security services and police forces working around the clock to try and keep the public safe. Clearly we recognise the potential for increased challenges due to the ongoing situation in Israel and Gaza. We’re very mindful of that,” he said.

Emergency Cobra Meeting Convened Amid Fears of Increased Terror ThreatUK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called for an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the potential rise in domestic terror threat due to the conflict between Hamas and Israel . The meeting will focus on the impact of the fighting in the Middle East on domestic communities. Read more ⮕

Sunak calls emergency Cobra meeting to address ‘accelerating’ terror threat in UK amid Israel-Hamas conflict Rishi Sunak is to hold an emergency Cobra meeting today amid fears of an “accelerated” terror threat in the UK. Read more ⮕

Emergency Cobra Meeting Held Amid Fears of Increased Terror Threat Rishi Sunak chairs an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the potential increase in the domestic terror threat in Britain due to the conflict between Hamas and Israel . The government aims to ensure the safety and security of British citizens. Read more ⮕

Emergency Cobra Meeting Held Amid Fears of Increased Terror Threat Rishi Sunak chairs an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the potential increase in the domestic terror threat in Britain due to the conflict between Hamas and Israel . The government aims to ensure the safety and security of British citizens. Read more ⮕

Emergency Cobra Meeting Called Over Accelerated Terror Threat in UK Rishi Sunak will hold an emergency Cobra meeting today to address concerns over an "accelerated" terror threat in the UK. Chief Sir Mark Rowley acknowledges the challenging time faced by the police force, with an increase in hate crimes and civil unrest. The meeting aims to provide more information on the seriousness of the threats and ensure the safety of British citizens. Read more ⮕

Sunak to chair Cobra meeting on domestic threat linked to Hamas and Israel war Police and national security officials will attend the meeting in Downing Street , sources said. Read more ⮕